Radio show at senior living residents

An activities director at a senior living facility has found a way to entertain and inform residents.

TOWER CITY, Pa. — For the past couple weeks, residents at Heritage Mills Personal Care and Memory Assist Center in Tower City have heard a special radio show echoing through the building just before noon.

"We have a loudspeaker system that we often play music throughout the day on and there's a microphone with that that generally sits unused," said activities director Josh Kobel.

That is, until now. Kobel decided to start a faux radio show. The goal is to pass along some information and provide a little entertainment and positivity to the people staying there during what has been a challenging time.

"It's been very hard on both residents and staff having to change the way we do things. Residents miss their families, so I try to do it for everybody so it lightens the mood for all of us."

Kobel uses an old-school radio format to cater to the senior citizens. He passes along weather reports, does the pledge of allegiance, shares what food items are on the menu, and sings the people a little song.

"I do an activity called morning meeting on the dementia wing, but since I haven't been able to do my large group activities, I thought maybe I would put all of that into this radio show.