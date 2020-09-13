Race for Chase fundraiser held for high school student

All money raised will go to Chase Coleman's family to help pay for medical expenses.

HEGINS, Pa. — Pamela Ulicny wears many hats.

She's a science teacher at Tri-Valley School District in Schuylkill County, she's a cross country coach and a marathon runner.

"Every marathon I run, I try to represent someone. I like to make the most of, the most good, do the most good out of the things that I do," Ulicny said.

Ulicny qualified for the Boston Marathon, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.

She decided to run the 26.2 miles anyway, as a fundraiser called "Race for Chase."

It's all for the injured student-athlete and Pamela's former student Chase Coleman.

Coleman is a Tri-Valley 14-year-old student who was injured in a swimming accident back in June.

It left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Chase came to the race and even participated in it wheeling the last .2 miles alongside runners.

"It was great. It was cool, it was fun," Chase said.

"Race for Chase" took place at Sterman Masser Potato Farms.

Community members, students, friends, and family of the Coleman's all participated.

Chase's dad, Shawn Coleman, says he's overwhelmed by the support.

"It's unbelievable the amount of support that has come out of this community," Shawn said. "Just, totally overwhelming. I don't know what else you can say about it."

A $30 sponsorship got runners a spot in the event.

Special safety conditions, including socially distanced running, was also put into place due to the pandemic.

If people didn't want to run, donations were also collected.

All money raised will stay with the Coleman family to help pay for medical expenses.

"In a situation where we are not under the best conditions with the pandemic and things like that, I wanted to do the most positive and look at what happened, it's amazing," added Ulicny.

To donate, the address is:

Chase's Coleman Medical Bills

1625 West Main Street

Valley View, Pa 17983

Or visit the GoFundMe page: