A fire that damaged one of the oldest businesses near Minersville last Tuesday has been ruled accidental.

A fire that damaged a concrete business in Schuylkill County has been ruled an accident.

Quandel Concrete near Minersville, caught fire last week.

The owner says he was grateful local fire crews were able to quickly put out the flames, saving his business.

No one was injured in last week's fire in Schuylkill County.