Public safety night out in Pottsville

It was all part of Pottsville's Public Safety Night Out at Martz hall.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Families in Schuylkill County were able to check out emergency equipment up close Monday night.

Kids were able to meet members of the fire department, water rescue and dive team, police, and EMS workers.

It's all so kids could get comfortable around the equipment and also learn about fire safety so they could escape a burning building should they ever have to.

"I went through the fire truck the old one, the old one," said Joseph Petrosky, visitor.

"It's really cool I'm really glad the kids get to experience it and see what the people use to save people," said Danielle Halye, visitor.

Pottsville Fire Police also used the Public Safety Night Out to recruit volunteers to help with the department in Schuylkill County.