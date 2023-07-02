PSU president partners with Schuylkill businesses

The president of Penn State University paid a visit to the Penn State Schuylkill with plans to better the businesses around the campus.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A thunderous applause was given to Penn State President, Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, after she shared her plans to better the businesses around the university's campus.

“It's that legacy of partnering with industry, partnering with communities, is part and parcel is what a land grant university is all about,” Bendapudi said.“It's that legacy of partnering with industry, partnering with communities, is part and parcel is what a land grant university is all about."

Dr. Bendapudi visited Penn State Schuylkill to meet members of the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce. They discussed ways to keep local students living and working in Schuylkill county.

“I always have to know from the future employers what they're looking for in our students. And the reason why partnerships like these are important is that when our students can get internships, co-ops while they're still in school, they'll realize they don't have to move away to make a good living,” Dr. Bendapudi explained.

“And how we pass that torch to the next generation of business leaders and non-profit leaders, that encourages them to do it and to do even better,” Robert Carl Jr., President of the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce, said.

“I hope they realize what is good for Penn State is good for Pennsylvania, and we certainly know what is good for Pennsylvania is good for Penn State University. I want them to know they have a partner in us,” Dr. Bendapudi mentioned.

“Whether it's the students on campus or it's the people a part of the business and nonprofit community, her impact will be felt, and her message as a leader of Penn State University will continue both in this community and throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Carl added.

Dr. Bendapudi hopes her visit to Penn State Schuylkill will encourage more businesses in that area to get involved with programs that provide career opportunities for students.