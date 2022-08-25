Progress made in restoring one of Schuylkill County’s oldest bridges

Contractors are currently in the midst of restoring and moving a historic bridge.

MOUNT CARBON, Pa. — By this time next year, an old bow-string arch bridge in Mount Carbon could have a new home in St. Clair.

Crews plan to take the bridge apart so it can be moved and restored.

"It is going to be disassembled, and once it is disassembled, it will be sent to a facility in Logan, Ohio, that specializes in structural steel repairs and will be cleaned up," said Ron Young from PennDOT.

The bridge has spanned the Schuylkill River for nearly 130 years. It used to carry cars, then people. But it hasn't been used for a long time.

PennDOT plans to change that.

"This bridge is one of the few bow-string arch bridges left in Pennsylvania. Since it was built in 1894, it's getting restored and repurposed," Young said.

That new purpose involves moving the bridge to St. Clair, where it will be placed across Mill Creek.

The bridge can then be used as a walkway and bike path along Route 61 near the Coal Creek Commerce Center.

"It was fine for its original purpose, but what we are trying to do is repurpose it and work with the Schuylkill County authority to relocate their lines and help take the bridge out and do what we're doing," Young added.

Route 61 in St. Clair is down to one northbound lane while crews get things ready for the bridge. PennDOT is unsure how long it will take to restore the bridge and get it set in its new location, but the goal is to have it ready for next summer.