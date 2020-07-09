Priest restored to the ministry

Father Robert Potts has been cleared of sexual assault allegations.

FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. — A priest accused of sexual assault allegations has been cleared and restored to the ministry.

According to published reports, Father Robert Potts was restored to the ministry late last month after an investigation by an independent agency cleared him of those allegations.

The allegations date back to the late 1980s and early 1990s when Potts served as a priest at the Saint George Parish in Shenandoah.