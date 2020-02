Charges against the priest were filed in 2018

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A Roman Catholic priest from Pottsville who admits groping a teenage girl in a church the Lehigh Valley will head to jail.

Fr. Kevin Lonergan, 31, lives in Pottsville but was assigned to St. Francis Of Assisi Church in Allentown.

Lonergan was sentenced to one to two years in prison for indecent assault.

Lonergan admits rubbing up against the teen in a church hallway and sending her explicit photos and a video in 2018.