Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Schuylkill County

Central Highway Oil in Frackville sold the big winner for the Saturday night drawing.

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — A convenience store in Schuylkill County sold a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, July 29 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn—10, 25, 27, 34, 38—and the red Powerball 2 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

Central Highway Oil on Altamont Boulevard in Frackville gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

