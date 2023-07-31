Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Schuylkill County

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — A convenience store in Schuylkill County sold a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, July 29 drawing.
The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn—10, 25, 27, 34, 38—and the red Powerball 2 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.
Central Highway Oil on Altamont Boulevard in Frackville gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Watch live Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.
Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?
WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.
Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.