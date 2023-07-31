x
Schuylkill County

Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold in Schuylkill County

Central Highway Oil in Frackville sold the big winner for the Saturday night drawing.
Credit: Pennsylvania Lottery/WNEP

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — A convenience store in  Schuylkill County sold a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, July 29 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn—10, 25, 27, 34, 38—and the red Powerball 2 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

Central Highway Oil on Altamont Boulevard in Frackville gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Click here for the latest results from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Watch live Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.

