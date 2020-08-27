'We mean business' - Pottsville taking property neglect seriously

Owner of one building that crumbled was issued a citation

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Last week, an empty building crumbled onto the 300 block of West Market Street in Pottsville, causing traffic to be redirected and a pretty big cleanup.

The city wasn't going to let the property owner slide, so they issued him a citation, requiring him to appear in court.

In the past, Pottsville has let some issues like this go, but the city is taking its latest revitalization phase seriously and wants to improve its appearance.

"Within the last month or so, we've had some activity where we've changed an ordinance to make it more difficult for owners of properties to not take care of their properties," city administrator Tom Palamar said. "I think what we saw at 313 Market Street is a perfect example of what can happen over a period of time if people neglect their properties."

City officials say this is a message to other property owners in Pottsville: Take the maintenance of your properties seriously.

"Number one, it takes care of the one particular problem that appears to be the sore thumb on the block," Palamar added. "But it also sends a message to other people that we do mean business, and this is a good place to invest. If we are taking the maintenance of the property seriously, I think it creates a better environment for people to invest and do the things they want to do."