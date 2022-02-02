Pottsville St. Patrick's Parade canceled

Organizers have called off the annual march for the third year in a row.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Pottsville has been canceled for the third time.

The announcement by the AOH JFK Division #2, Pottsville, was posted on Facebook Wednesday.

The parade was canceled in 2020 and 2021. Online events, including a scavenger hunt, a house decorating contest, and a pet photo contest, were held last year instead of the march.

The Pottsville Business Association and other organizers said they hoped to celebrate with a parade again in 2023.