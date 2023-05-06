Pottsville spearheads Crosswalk Project

Crosswalks are designed to help you get safely from one side of the street to the other, but in Pottsville, crosswalks are also turning out to be good for business.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Some of the crosswalks in downtown Pottsville are getting a facelift thanks to the city's newest initiative called the Crosswalk Project.

Instead of white lines, the crosswalks around Centre Street now feature the logos of nearby businesses.

“It does caution people, it does make you stop, it makes you pay attention, it's nice and bright. So the safety aspect is one of the primary reasons we do any crosswalk work. But this just happens to have another great benefit as well,” said Tom Palamar, Pottsville City Administrator.

The purpose of the Crosswalk Project is to make it a little easier for people to find their way to local businesses in Downtown Pottsville. And the Majestic Theater is just one out of nine businesses that will be featured in a crosswalk.

“It's a really modern way to highlight such a historic district,” added Majestic Theater's Executive Director, Lisa Gillespie.

She tells Newswatch 16 she's been on board with the Crosswalk Project since the idea first came up about a year ago.

“Anything that can alert people to our existence is a bonus. You have no idea how many people walk through our doors for whatever reason and say, 'hey, I didn't know this was here,'" Gillespie mentioned.

The city of Pottsville just finished this crosswalk by the Majestic Theater last week.

Eight more specialized crosswalks will be added along Centre Street over the next two months.

“Throughout the summer, we will do them all. We still have a little work. We may have to fix some potholes and make them nice and fresh. Some will be easier than others, but we're hoping to get them all down by the time the summer is out,”

Creating a unique path throughout the city of Pottsville.