Popular Pottsville restaurant uses time off for facelift

The Crimson House renovated its location during the pandemic.

For the first time since the pandemic hit, The Crimson House on North Centre Street in Pottsville is open.

"Ah man," co-owner, Hector Rodriguez exhaled. "Great to be part of the community again. Great to see everybody come out and enjoy the reopening."

Several industries have been hit hard by the coronavirus, including restaurants.

While some have been forced to close due to the financial strain caused by COVID-19, The Crimson House used its closure over the past few months as an opportunity to switch things up and renovate the place.

"We were a Friday, Saturday, date night, ready to go out, get dolled up type of place," Rodriguez added. "So our takeout orders weren't where they needed to be to make financial sense. So instead of going in phases, which was the original plan before the coronavirus, we just decided to do everything."

The Crimson House is also expanding outward and upward.

The expansion will include a sports bar, several entertainment options, a golf simulator, and an outdoor deck that looks over Centre Street.

"I think it's very exciting not just for us, but the community," server Amy West said. "I think it's going to bring out other people from other places to see it. I think it is going to bring a different variety of people in. Kids are going to be here more than they were."