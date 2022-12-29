Pottsville ready to raise the Yuengling bottle for New Year's Eve

Many businesses are booked solid ahead of the returning celebration.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The city of Pottsville is just a few days away from ringing in the New Year the only way it knows how is by raising the famous Yuengling bottle.

"Well, Whenever you bring back something that's been away for a couple of years that has become a tradition in any small town or in any city, it's kind of exciting," said Mayor David Clews.

Mayor Clews says the return of the Yuengling bottle to Garfield Square shows the strong tie between the community and America's oldest brewery.

"At one time, I actually lived here in the square, so really, I got to enjoy watching our Yuengling bottle be raised here. You can say that you're from the small town in the United States that has America's oldest brewery that's pretty special," Clews added.

Businesses like the Crimson House on Centre Street are booked solid ahead of the returning celebration.

"We expect a pretty big crowd we have a lot of reservations already, we are pretty full," said Carla Bevan, Executive Chef at the Crimson House.

Bevan knows just how special it is for the bottle to be back.

"I grew up in Pottsville raise the bottle was a big thing for us when we were underage, but it's also now that I'm older being able to go out with people after dinner things of that nature, I'm excited for it to come back to town," the chef said.

Just up the street, Bill Shugars, owner of The Park Tavern and Grille, is gearing up for an earlier rush so that customers can get in a good meal before heading out for the celebration.

"It's a big deal over in Garfield Square; it gets people out, it's a nice night out, and it brings everyone together," Shugars said.

Mayor Clews says Pottsville expects a good turnout ahead of raising the bottle.

City officials plan to close the area around Garfield Square for its New Year's Eve celebration at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.