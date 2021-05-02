Buy a sticker, help abuse victims

A coffee shop in Schuylkill County is raising money to support people who have gone through some challenges.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Offering something to the community that it doesn't have while giving back to the area it calls home are two of the key missions for Pressed Coffee and Books in Pottsville.

"One of the main reasons I wanted to get involved with working at Pressed was because of the way they give back to the communities around us. The city of Pottsville and other towns around Schuylkill County are really important, and I'm from Minersville, so I'm very local. Just to make this place more fun and give back, more things to do, and I really cherish that about the company," Riley Gerenda said.

Pressed is raising money for a cause that's important to the coffee shop and mini-library on Mahantongo Street.

"It's obviously very important to have a voice for everybody, and for us as a small coffee shop in Pottsville, to be able to give back to SARCC and sexual assault victims, in general, is great."

Stickers are available for purchase, and all of the proceeds will go to SARCC, Sexual Assault Resource and Counseling Center, to help out sexual assault victims. The stickers have messages like, "I believe you" and "healing is brave."

"When all of the stickers sell out, we'll add them all together, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go back to SARCC. You can come in, buy some stickers—we have two different options—and all of that goes back," Gerenda said.