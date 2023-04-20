Pottsville preps for The Lager Jogger

Business owners in Schuylkill County are prepping for thousands to fill downtown Pottsville for one of the city's biggest events of the year.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Mahantongo Street may look calm now, but this weekend it will be packed with thousands of runners participating in Yuengling's Annual Lager Jogger 5K.

“We have close to 3,000 runners this year, so it's one of the biggest events we have each year, and it's one of the biggest events within Pottsville this season,” said Jennifer Yuengling, V.P. of Operations.

The Lager Jogger will start and end at the Yuengling Brewery.

But what local businesses are getting ready for are the huge crowds that will come through their doors after the race is over.

“The Lager Jogger brings in people from all over regionally, not just Schuylkill County. So a lot of people are going to be able to come in, get a first-time taste of TRES and see what downtown Pottsville is really like,” explained Savas Logothetides, TRES Owner & Operator

TRES just opened two months ago on West Market Street, and owner hopes the race will fill his restaurant with new customers.

Some of his employees, including Jake Gezick, are even running in the race before their shift. This will be Jake's third time running the 5K, and says it's not an easy jog.

“Going uphill is not too easy because it's a treacherous climb,” he said.

Jennifer Yuengling ran the 5K for years. But this weekend, she and her family plan to cheer on participants from the sidelines.

“Out of the 3.1 miles of this race, I would say two of those miles are uphill. But it's quite a challenge, and there's lots of crowd support along the way,” Yuengling added.

The Pottsville community is excited to show off how many new businesses have opened since last year's race.

“We have so much momentum in the revitalization in the downtown, so many new businesses, and this is just another layer of adding visibility to our great city,” Logothetides mentioned.

The 11th annual Yuengling Light Lager Jogger 5K kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m.