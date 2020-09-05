Pottsville pop-up: drive-thru shopping event for Mother's Day weekend

You can get out of the house and stay safe while supporting local businesses

We've seen a lot of businesses that have been allowed to stay open get creative with how they do business.

There are a few in Pottsville that are joining forces this weekend for a Mother's Day event so that you can get out of the house in a safe manner.

Union Station in Pottsville is one of the city's most iconic buildings. This weekend, it's parking lot will be home to an event that will allow people to celebrate Mother's Day in a safe way, while also supporting several local businesses.

"We're seeing so many great ideas coming from all over the place and for us, it was, let's try an event that works for everybody," Abby Weaver, owner of Pressed Coffee and Books and one of the event's organizers said.

On the Route 61 side of Union Station will be a mobile drive-through pop up event that'll offer people food and drink items. The process? Pretty simple. You won't even have to get out of your cars.

"You'll enter Union Station like you normally would to go into the parking lot," Weaver said. "There's signage everywhere and you'll just loop around and pull up to each trailer and pull up as if you were pulling up to a drive-thru. You'll take the order and go."

During this time, many people are seeking some type of normalcy and are eager to get out of the house. Organizers say this event was designed to offer customers just that, while also showing all the Mom's out there some love.

"For Mother's Day weekend, I think people are trying to celebrate anything they can right now," Weaver said. "For us, this is a way that you can safely get out of the house and feel like you're doing something.