Pottsville police: Man shoots, kills dog, injures dog's owner

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Pottsville police say it was at the intersection of West Market and Fourth Street where 34-year-old Seth Howard opened fire.

He shot a pit bull multiple times, killing it around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.



Officials say one of those bullets struck the dog's owner, 35-year-old William Clark of Pottsville in the right thigh.



Clark was flown to Lehigh Valley hospital where he was treated for his injury.



Witnesses say they heard several gunshots.



"Must have been about 15 to 20 shots. And one girl who was waiting in the reception room jumped up and ran back,” said Wendy Lamp, who works at Pottsville Dental Center across the street from where the shooting took place.



"There was at least five shots, at least,” said Grisha Eidinov who lives on West Market.



"I was coming out the door and I heard, bop, bop, bop. Then I looked down the street, dog was getting shot,” said Frank Haynes.





Court papers show police found 10 spent bullet casings at the scene. They were taken for evidence.



Police say after shooting the dog, Howard put down the handgun.

A Pennsylvania state constable in the area was able to secure the gun while officers were arriving.



Witnesses say Howard, who they say was dressed in camouflage, was taken into custody without a fight.



"He just stood there, you know, just stood there with his all camouflage, camouflage backpack and then just waited for cops to come,” said Eidinov.



Police have not said what prompted Howard to fire on the dog but they say Howard put numerous people in danger by discharging his gun on a street that is heavily traveled.



Lamp says it was terrifying to hear gunshots ring out on such a busy street, right in the middle of the day.



"I was never so scared in my life. I've never experienced anything that,” said Lamp.



Howard faces several charges including aggravated assault and aggravated cruelty to animals, both felony counts.



Howard was taken to the Schuylkill County Prison on $75,000 straight bail.