The incident occurred in September of 2020.

A man from Pottsville was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of his son, a three-month-old boy.

The three-month-old died in September.

The man was arrested in Berks County.

The Berks County Sheriff and the U.S. Marshals Office arrested 22-year-old Cordell Thomas in Reading after receiving a tip from Pottsville police.