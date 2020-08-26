Pottsville landmark eatery that closed during pandemic is coming back

A popular food spot in Pottsville that has served the community for nearly seven decades will soon be reborn under a three-man ownership group.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Charlie's Pizza and Subs has been a staple in Pottsville since the 1950s. It had to close for a bit during the pandemic, but this historic spot on West Market Street will soon return.

"It was a landmark for years and we decided to bring it back the old way and add some new stuff to it and give it a new age twist. It's a pretty neat landmark building here," said co-owner Robert Krohmer.

A three-man ownership group stepped up and purchased the diner trailer in July for about $100,000. It's set to reopen in about three weeks.

"When this place started to temporarily close down during COVID, everybody assumed it was going to be a temporary thing and then when it became permanent, I knew this place couldn't just go away. We needed this place to come back and I wanted to be a person to help rectify it," said co-owner Paul Platko.

Those who come back can expect the nostalgic vibe of the place to remain intact, but Charlie's approach to business and dining will be modernized with takeout, online ordering, a menu that will include vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.

"I grew up half a block away. I used to stop in here every day and say hi to Uncle Tony as we affectionately called him on our way to school. It's important to keep this tradition alive. For 65 years this place has been around, and it's been an amazing icon in our community," added co-owner Savas Logothetides.