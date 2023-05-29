Pottsville hosts Memorial Day Mile

In Schuylkill County, many woke up early to watch or march in a Memorial Day parade while others decided to run down the hills in Pottsville, leaving with new PRs.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Market Street in downtown Pottsville was closed not for a parade but for the Memorial Day Mile.

An annual tradition to kick off Memorial Day festivities and help runners get their fastest mile time.

“Yeah, it definitely helps that it's nice and cool today, it's all downhill, and it's definitely a good day to PR,” said Joseph Rossi from Pottsville.

Rossi says the Memorial Day mile is a cool-down race after finishing his track season at Nativity BVM high school.

He tells Newswatch 16 his new mile time is great motivation to spend the summer training for cross country in the fall.

“I think I would have gone on a run today anyway, so it's nice to get out. And they have some competition, we had some good fun,” Rossi added.

The runners started off on 18th and Market Street in downtown Pottsville and made their way here to Garfield Square. Making the course downhill and easier for runners to leave with a new personal record.

“I feel like I did alright. I was hoping for sub-five minutes, and I did it. I ran 4:47, so I was really surprised about it,” mentioned Matthew O from Schuylkill Haven.

Many runners like Matthew O race competitively on cross country and track teams and are grateful they had this opportunity to run just for fun.

“You can just see what you can do and not focus on completely winning,” said Alyssa Cook from Minersville.

But this race also gave new runners a confidence boost.

Like Alora Smith from Minersville and her best friends, who now want to try running cross country next school year.

“For a new runner, being confident is how you get to the finish line pretty much. If you're with your friends, it helps. But when you're by yourself, you just think about something you want to go for. And hey, if you win something, you have something to keep you going along the way,” she explained.

Smith and her friends are already excited to make a new personal best at next year's race.