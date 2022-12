A man was able to get out of the home on Nepolt Street after the fire started early Friday.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — A man escaped a burning home in Schuylkill County Friday morning.

The fire started around 7:15 a.m. in a house on Nepolt Street.

It took crews about two hours to knock it down.

The fire chief says a 76-year-old man was home at the time and got out through a window. He was taken to a hospital.

The house was badly damaged, and the cause of the fire is unknown.