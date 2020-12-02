Communities vying for 'Home Town Makeover'

Several parts of our area in need of a facelift have been busy pitching their communities to a show that's coming to HGTV next year.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The HGTV series, Home Town Takeover will pick six winners across the country and take over the entire town, renovating and revitalizing those communities. Here in our area, Dupont, Lehighton, Montrose, Shamokin and Sunbury have all thrown their hats in the ring and you can add Pottsville to the list.

"With this submission, if we could bring back life into Pottsville. The downtown really needs a facelift, and this could help greatly with that," said Diana Prosymchak of the Schuylkill County Historical Society.

There were a few requirements for entering the contest. The communities up for selection had to have a population of fewer than 40,000 people. The most recent census shows around 14,000 people live in Pottsville. The show will fix up some local homes as well as some popular public attractions. Folks at the Schuylkill County Historical Society believe Pottsville is the perfect fit with a certain notable brand serving as the foundation.

"Yuengling, of course being the hallmark of our history, America's oldest brewery, and we would like to build up a community that supports that tradition with Yuengling at the center. Vibrant stores downtown, a vibrant nightlife, hotels, the whole nine yards," said James Haluska of the Schuylkill County Historical Society.