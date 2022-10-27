Geisinger-St. Luke's opens third location in Schuylkill County

Geisinger-St. Luke's new medical facility features primary care, occupational medicine, physical therapy, and St. Luke's laboratory.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Medical professionals spent Wednesday morning at the Geisinger- St. Luke's ribbon-cutting for a new health center in Pottsville.

The facility has been caring for patients since mid-August, but officials celebrated the partnership between Geisinger and St.Luke's on Wednesday.

The former site of the McCann school of business and technology is now a well-rounded care center. It features primary care, occupational medicine, physical therapy, and St. Luke's laboratory.

The goal is to decrease the commute for Schuylkill County residents who need health care.

The president of Geisinger-St. Luke's campus Gabe Kamarousky says, "it's creating access, and we're bringing high-quality care, right here closer to home for our patients and families. And it's what we're here for; to provide better healthcare, keep people healthy and keep those points of access here in our communities."

This center is the third new Geisinger- St. Luke's health facility in Schuylkill county since 2019.