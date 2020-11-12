Publishing help for aspiring authors, artists

Two people in Schuylkill County have started a platform that allows authors and artists to publish their work while also focusing on improving the community.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — There's a group of young movers and shakers in Pottsville whose passion for reading, writing, and art has led to a new business venture.

"This was kind of us talking about could we create a platform to show them to try to show them to self-publish the way Tim has and be successful with it and show it off at the coffee shop as well," said Abby Weaver, who owns Pressed Coffee and Books in Pottsville

Pressed is a coffee shop that also sells books. Weaver and Tim Mengle recently founded Ember Publishing, an independent publishing platform that focuses on inspiring and empowering up-and-coming artists and authors to publish their work.

"I think a lot of people, they have these great ideas and ambitions to want to be published and put their art out there in the world and share it with people, but doing that is a very daunting task, especially given in an environment where everybody is trying to be the next big somebody," Mengle said.

Anybody can send in their work. There's a 3,000-word limit with a $20 submission fee for anything up to five pages. Additional pages cost $5, but that money covers the cost of printing and goes to a local community organization.

"We're using that to help the community grow and be more beautiful, and not only express the beautiful parts of the community, but the bad parts as well, so we as a collective can figure out how we continue to move forward and grow out of this."