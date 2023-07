A man, who was not allowed to own a gun, is facing firearms charges related to a shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Police were called to a home on East Norwegian Street for a reported shooting in Pottsville.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside.

Patrick McGuinness, who lives at that house, was not allowed to own a gun and is now facing firearms charges related to the shooting.