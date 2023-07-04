Pottsville death investigation

Police responded to a report of a shooting on East Norwegian Street around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — One person has died after an apparent shooting in Schuylkill County.

Pottsville police confirm one person is dead, and another person is in custody.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Norwegian Street around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators have not named the victim or the person in custody.

There is no word on what led to the death.

The chief said there is no danger to the public.

Anyone who might have witnessed anything should notify Pottsville police at 570-622-1234.

