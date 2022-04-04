Pottsville church Easter candy tradition continues

To get ready for the Easter season, a church in Schuylkill County just finished making nearly 800 pounds of homemade chocolate eggs.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The Taronis family from Pottsville spends every Easter season making chocolate eggs with the Church of St. Patrick's. It's become a tradition for their family and for people in and out of the parish.

These eggs are one of Pottsville's favorite Easter traditions. They’re so popular, that people all over Schuylkill County are on a waiting list in hopes of receiving a box of homemade peanut butter, coconut, or buttercream chocolate eggs.

“Financially, it's a good fundraiser and it's great support from the workers and the people that buy all of these eggs. They look forward to it. It's a tradition," said Charlie Taronis Sr., a parish volunteer.

This year, a team of 30 volunteers from St. Patrick's made 782 pounds of Easter candy in two weeks. And all the proceeds go toward the operating expenses of the church.

“This is not only one of our major fundraising projects but a social project. These ladies and gentlemen who volunteer their time, it also brings them together,” explains Charlie Taronis Jr, St. Patrick’s Easter candy coordinator.

To fill the afternoon and evening egg-making shifts, St. Patrick's relies on its retired parishioners to fill all 500 orders.

“There's not as many volunteers as they're used to be because a lot of people are working so a lot of our volunteers are retired," volunteer Mernie Taronis said.

“I think they like going out and doing things and it's a way to get out and be useful plus building friendships with other people. They're going to miss it when we don't do it, it's a little bit of an absence. They like to be out and be together,” added Charlie Taronis Sr.

After showing Newswatch 16 the egg-making process, the Taronis family says there's no secret ingredient to these chocolate eggs. But they are made with love for the Church of St. Patrick's and for the Pottsville community to enjoy every Easter.

“With a lot of people, with a break of a fast, maybe they fasted on chocolate or sweets, so they have something to look forward to when Easter comes,” said Charlie Taronis Jr.

Unfortunately, St. Patrick's is no longer accepting any more orders. But if you're lucky, you may be able to snag a couple of leftovers at their bake sale on Palm Sunday held at the church at 10 a.m.