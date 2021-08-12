Pottsville Christmas tree replaced following crash

Last week, a car crashed into the lit Christmas tree in downtown Pottsville and it toppled over. Police are warning against distracted driving.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — It's a video that shocked the community. Home security footage captured a car slamming into the Christmas Tree in Pottsville's Garfield Square last Tuesday night, knocking it to the ground.

"I seen all these lights flashing, well it ain't for Santa Claus," said Wally Bugdanavag of Pottsville. "I came out, and the guy said he hit the tree."

"It was a beautiful tree," said Pattianne Ciccianti. "It's a shame somebody hit it."

Pottsville Police said a man from Allentown was using his phone when he crashed into the tree.

Chief Richard Wojciechowsky said distracted driving is a prevalent issue.

"If you cannot see a thirty-foot tree in front of you, I think it's safe to say that you definitely wouldn't see a child or someone else crossing the street at the same time," he said. "It really emphasizes the safety factor."



The driver was charged with careless driving. Residents say drivers need to watch their speed as they come down the hill into the square.



"You gotta put your foot down to the law," Bugdanavag said. "Thirty-five miles per hour is too fast up here."



Another Pennsylvania downtown decorated for the season suffered a similar fate just one night later. Police in Franklin County say a vehicle reportedly involved in a hit and run crashed into the fountain in downtown Chambersburg. That crash is being investigated as a possible DUI.





The tree in Garfield Square has since been replaced. People told Newswatch 16, it wouldn't be the holiday season without it.

"They got a new tree up, thank God for that," Bugdanavag said. "It wouldn't be Christmas without a tree."

"I think the other one was nicer. Yeah, it was," Ciccianti said.

Candy cane-colored barriers surround the new tree. Officials hope it remains upright for the rest of the season.