Pottsville celebrates Pride Month

The inaugural LGBTQ+ Celebration was held at General Joulwan East Side Park.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Organizers of the inaugural Pride Fest took the event from idea to reality in just two weeks.

Pride Month is observed in June to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots that happened in New York.

Organizer Mikaela Gavaletz felt obligated to start the festival this year after the murder of Dominique Fells, a transgender woman from Philadelphia who died earlier this month.

"It was just my tipping point given this socio-political climate that we have going on," said Gavaletz. "It's a lot of frustration pent up, and I promised I was going to do something about it to speak up."

People, like Pottsville resident Gabrielle Auman, were excited to celebrate Pride this year without driving to events in places like Harrisburg and Reading.

"Some people don't drive for whatever reason so I feel like it's nice to bring it closer to home," Auman said.

Pride Fest included motivational speakers, drag performances, music, and food trucks.

There were also tables set up for people to learn about local resources for the LGBTQ+ community.

One couple believes the event will help lots of young people in Schuylkill County who may be struggling with their sexuality or identity.

"They are different and don't know how to express it so this could help them. They're gonna see drag and all kinds of people who aren't afraid to do stuff," said Mark Terraciano from Shenandoah Heights.

"Me myself I didn't come out until I was 40. I wish I had done it sooner and maybe if I had support like this I could have," Mark's husband added.