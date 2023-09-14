Pottsville business owners kick off the beginning of Oktoberfest season

Newswatch 16’s Claire Alfree spoke to some of the volunteers about how they're using this event to show off their revitalization efforts.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Allen Reinert opened Pottsville Cyclery two years ago, the same year Oktoberfest made its debut in Pottsville. After seeing new customers flock to his store during the festival, he wants to spend this Oktoberfest differently.

“We’re always open on Saturdays, and I’m always busy running my business, so I haven’t had the chance to come down. But this will be the first year that I can help, and I will come down and eventually enjoy the festivities myself,” said Reinert.

Reinert is one of many members of the Pottsville Business Association spending their time off to help prepare for Oktoberfest on Saturday.

“It’s great to have it here to support local businesses. They don’t have to leave the area and stay close to home,” said Joseph Drasdis, Pottsville Business Association president.

Oktoberfest will shut down half of Centre Street. There will be live music, food, and a Yuengling beer garden.

Business owners are optimistic customers will stop by their storefronts in between all the festivities.

“It shows people lots of changes have been made, and Pottsville is being revitalized, and new businesses are opening. So bringing people to the town and reminding them that, hey, there are businesses here is great, no matter where you are in town, and they aren’t walking past your front door,” said Reinert.

Oktoberfest also opens doors for small businesses that don’t have a storefront yet, giving sidewalk space to 27 local vendors.

“And potentially give them the opportunity to open here permanently rather than just these events, which is still super awesome, but it shows them it’s possible to be here full time,” Reinert added.

To join the community of business owners who measure their profits by more than just dollar signs.

“All the business centers recognize how important it is to bring people for events like this to show what Pottsville can do and what we can really do as a community into town,” Reinert said.