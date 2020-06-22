Business booming as Schuylkill County goes green

Schuylkill County moved into the green phase of reopening from pandemic restrictions on Friday and businesses are already seeing the benefits.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — There seemed to be a little more life along Centre Street in Pottsville on Monday. That could be because of the weather, but also because Schuylkill County entered the green phase on Friday.

"Everyone wants a little piece of being normal, so everyone wants to get out and do things. They've been locked down for three months. It's fantastic for business," said Mildred Kennedy, at Momma Millies Bakery.

Several businesses were finally able to open their doors after the hiatus caused by the pandemic. Signs are still posted encouraging people to wear masks and social distance.

Father and Sons Barbershop has all-new safety guidelines in place for people to get haircuts safely.

As restrictions ease, businesses say they're benefitting by going into the green phase.

"Friday, Saturday we saw triple business because people are out. It's wonderful. It's great to see our customers. It was great to sit down at a restaurant and be able to get served over the weekend," said Kennedy.