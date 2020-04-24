Pottsville baker making sweet connections on social media

Momma Millie's Facebook live segments have become popular online.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Businesses that have been able to stay open during the pandemic have had to get creative with how they do business.

That includes a well-known baker in Pottsville who's using a social media platform she could've never envisioning using before all this started.

"If it makes somebody smile and brings a little happiness into somebody's life, then we have succeeded."

That's what Mildred Kennedy, owner of Momma Millie's Bakery in Pottsville, had to say about her Facebook live videos that have been racking up views during the pandemic.

The 60-year-old baker, whose business has been deemed as essential by the state during the coronavirus pandemic, has utilized the social media platform to not only promote her business but to bring about some positivity during a rocky time.

"Some days, to be honest, I just get on there and talk and carry on because my true concern is for my customers, for people who are unemployed, who are on the front line, for everyone's welfare because my customers are my family. They're my friends and I always say that."

And that love has been reciprocated. The videos have been garnering thousands of views over the last few weeks with the peak surpassing 8,000.

Despite losing out on events like holy communions, graduations, and weddings, Momma Millie says her curbside business has remained somewhat steady given the circumstances, a lot of that thanks to some new-age creativity and improvising.