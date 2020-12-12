Pottsville Area basketball plays first season game before being paused by state restrictions

Just one day before the restrictions began, the Pottsville Area School District held its first and possibly last basketball game Friday for three weeks.

School sports are another activity being paused by the governor's new pandemic restrictions.

Just one day before the restrictions began, the Pottsville Area School District decided to hold its first and possibly last basketball game Friday.



On the shiny new court in Martz Hall, the Pottsville Area High School varsity boys basketball team took on the team from Wilson West Lawn High School near Reading.

This is the first game of the basketball season for Pottsville's Crimson Tide.

But with the governor imposing new pandemic restrictions at midnight that will pause all school sports until January 4th, this could also be the team's last game.

Still with that shut down coming just hours away from the nearly 8 p.m. tip-off time.

School officials wanted their team to have what could be called a "buzzer-beater" of a game.

Pottsville Area Athletic Director Eric Rismiller says the team deserved this.

"We thought it was in the best interest for the kids, they worked real hard. They've done their best. They're wearing their masks, social distant, you know, staying healthy. Almost like a reward for them for the hard work they put in,” said Rismiller.

"We've been working so hard for the last few weeks, so it is nice to actually play this game. The kids put so much hard work in so they're excited to play tonight,” said head coach Jake Wartella.

"We were hoping to play most of our games this year but nothing's set in stone now with the world live in so we're going to give it all like it's our last game tonight,” said Nicco Heimbaugh, senior.

During the suspension of school sports, school districts cannot hold any team practices.

The players say they'll do what they can to stay in shape.

"I'm sure all of us will continue to lift at our houses, do everything we can, shoot, whatever we need to do to continue to get better,” said Nico Boris, senior.

The state's new pandemic restrictions will pause school sports temporarily.