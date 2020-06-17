x
Pottsville Area School District cuts more than a dozen jobs

Thirteen other positions will move from full-time to part-time.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — After weeks of debate, the Pottsville Area School Board voted tonight to eliminate more than a dozen jobs and cut the hours of more than a dozen other workers.

 At a virtual board meeting, the directors voted to furlough six temporary and professional employees and seven nonprofessional employees.

 No specifics on which jobs those are.

In addition, thirteen other positions will move from full-time to part-time.

The Pottsville Area School District also agreed to enter into an agreement with Saint Clair schools to share the cost of certain athletics.

