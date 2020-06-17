Pottsville Area School District cuts more than a dozen jobs

Thirteen other positions will move from full-time to part-time.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — After weeks of debate, the Pottsville Area School Board voted tonight to eliminate more than a dozen jobs and cut the hours of more than a dozen other workers.

At a virtual board meeting, the directors voted to furlough six temporary and professional employees and seven nonprofessional employees.

No specifics on which jobs those are.

