Apartment fire displaces eight in Pottsville

Flames badly damaged the place on Market Street after 1 p.m. Tuesday

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Anthony Davis was sleeping after a night shift when the sounds of alarms woke him up around one o'clock in the afternoon.

"I was sleeping I just got off work at 5 am. I didn't know, they didn't come down and tell me anything was going on. I just heard the fire alarms and smelled smoke I figured I'd get outta there," he explained.

Anthony says there wasn't much to think about while he was escaping the flames that destroyed the two apartment buildings on West Market Street... just to get out.

"I was in the back I couldn't really go anywhere so I just covered my face and ran through the smoke," added Davis. "It was scary, not knowing what was going on not anybody notifying me that it was going on until I realized it myself."

Anthony and 7 others have been displaced and are getting assistance from the Red Cross.

Pottsville's Fire Chief tells Newswatch 16 only one person was sent to the hospital.

"We had a victim that jumped from the second floor ands was on the porch when we arrived on scene," explained Chief James Misstishin. "That victim was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital and I don't have any condition on her."

"I didn't know what happened," added Davis. "All I heard was the window shatter up top and I figured the fire did it, but I guess she jumped out of the window."

Anthony moved here 5 days ago from Lebanon and even though he's displaced, he says it could be worse.

"I feel like I'm lucky to be alive more than anything," said Davis.

The fire chief says it took firefighters about an hour to put the fire out.

"Just a tough fire, once it gets up in the attic like that, crawl spaces false ceilings, there's hidden spaces, it was all in there. We got up in there and then that's the tough part of it." said Chief Misstishin.