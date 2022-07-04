Independence Day festivities in Port Carbon

As people celebrate the Fourth of July across the country right now, people in Schuylkill County are enjoying a full day of festivities.

PORT CARBON, Pa. — Fire trucks, floats, and families filled Pike Street for Port Carbon's annual 4th of July parade. A tradition that has brought people across Schuylkill County together since World War II.

“I believe we are celebrating America's birthday, and people come together. There's a lot of crazy things going on in this world, but we are a small town that's patriotic, that comes together, and enjoys each other, that's what it's all about,” said Harold "Bucky" Herndon, Port Carbon Mayor.

The parade awarded prizes to locals who participated in one of six divisions. But the biggest prize was reuniting the community to a pre-pandemic level.

“I've seen so many people that I haven't seen in years. Everybody is going out and everyone is excited about it. and it's just bringing the whole town together again. We missed that and we needed that,” said Nadine Rubright, Port Carbon Christmas Light Committee.

“There were more people at our parade than there were last year. And they're getting to talk, and they're getting together, to be free of the pandemic for a little bit and enjoy family,” Mayor Herndon said.

Nearly 100 participants marched along in the parade. Allowing organizations like the Port Carbon Christmas Light Committee to invite families to more community events.

“I figured the local kids are the ones in parade or coming to watch the parade so what better way to get the word out than walking along the parade route,” said Desiree Devers, Port Carbon Christmas Light Committee.

Cousins Beou and Grace agree that this is one of the best ways to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“I ride my bike and I throw candy,” Beou Melusky from Pottsville said.

“Because I just enjoy it, I love seeing the kids cheer and they get the candy,” said Grace Zulick from Minersville.

The Port Carbon Fourth of July festivities continue tonight with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.