Police working to identify suspect in church burglary

According to police, the suspect broke into the Zion Reformed United Church of Christ in Ashland in August.

ASHLAND, Pa. — Ashland Police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a recent burglary of a church in Ashland.

According to police, during the overnight hours from Sunday, August 27th, 2023, and Monday, August 28th, 2023, an unknown person broke into the Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ located at 2400 Centre Street in Ashland.

The suspect broke into the church through a window on the Walnut Street side of the church, then stole a safe from the office. The suspects exited the church through a side door with the safe and fled.

Ashland Police have released a photo of a suspect they believe was involved in the burglary.