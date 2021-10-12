Police name two suspects in deadly Pottsville shooting

One man is in custody and one is still on the loose after a shooting in 2015 that left Dat Huynh, 32, of Philadelphia, dead in a home in Pottsville.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County have issued arrest warrants for two men in connection with a deadly shooting in 2015.

The warrants were issued last week for Adriell Chambers, 42, of Minersville, and Phong "Jay" Tran, 41, of Philadelphia for the homicide of Dat "Mike" Hyunh on March 2, 2015, in a home on West Norwegian Street in Pottsville.

The coroner said Hyunh died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Chambers was taken into custody at his workplace last Wednesday and taken to the Schuylkill County Prison.