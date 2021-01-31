UPDATE: Missing Schuylkill County girl found safe

Police say she may be at special risk of harm or injury.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE 4:15 PM: State Police say 12 year-old Viola Humphrey was found safe on Sunday.

Previously reported:

State police have issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) for 12-year-old Viola Humphrey from Schuylkill County.

Humphrey was last seen on Fair Road, Summit Station in Wayne Township on Jan. 30 around 6:30 p.m.

Police say she may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Humphrey is described to be 5 foot 3 inches tall and 122 pounds.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a camouflage sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police immediately by calling 9-1-1 or PSP Schuylkill Haven at 570-593-2000.