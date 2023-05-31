Police: Man dies after driving ATV into pond

The man's body was recovered by a dive team.

BARNESVILLE, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Schuylkill County after a man was found dead in a pond.

According to police, 72-year-old Arthur Heckman was fishing along Back Road in Ryan Township over the weekend.

That's when investigators believe he entered the water on his ATV.

Heckman's body was recovered by a dive team.

