Police: Man dies after driving ATV into pond

BARNESVILLE, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Schuylkill County after a man was found dead in a pond.
According to police, 72-year-old Arthur Heckman was fishing along Back Road in Ryan Township over the weekend.
That's when investigators believe he entered the water on his ATV.
Heckman's body was recovered by a dive team.
Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?
WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.
Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.
Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscast was like in 1976? Head on over to WNEP's YouTube.