The assault happened at 6 p.m. on October 30.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — One man is behind bars after allegedly biting two people during an argument on October 30.

According to State Police, Michael Kilkenny of West Chester was fighting with a woman when he proceeded to bite her on the neck.

A neighbor came over to intervene when he was also bitten by Kilkenny.

Kilkenny is locked up in Schuylkill County.