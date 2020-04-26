Police investigating a number of armed robberies

Four robberies took place in a matter of hours in Schuylkill County.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a string of armed robberies.

Troopers said the crook hit up three different convenient stores in Cressona, Pine Grove Township, and West Brunswick between 9 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.

In each robbery, the suspect showed a black handgun and demanded cash.

Police said a fourth robbery took place sometime early Sunday morning at Vista Fuel in Schuylkill Haven.

That robbery is being investigated by local police.