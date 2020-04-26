x
Schuylkill County

Police investigating a number of armed robberies

Four robberies took place in a matter of hours in Schuylkill County.
In each robbery, the suspect showed a black handgun and demanded cash.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a string of armed robberies.

Troopers said the crook hit up three different convenient stores in Cressona, Pine Grove Township, and West Brunswick between 9 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a fourth robbery took place sometime early Sunday morning at Vista Fuel in Schuylkill Haven.

That robbery is being investigated by local police.

There's no word on how much the money the crook got away with after the robberies. 

