Police investigating a number of armed robberies

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a string of armed robberies.
Troopers said the crook hit up three different convenient stores in Cressona, Pine Grove Township, and West Brunswick between 9 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.
In each robbery, the suspect showed a black handgun and demanded cash.
Police said a fourth robbery took place sometime early Sunday morning at Vista Fuel in Schuylkill Haven.
That robbery is being investigated by local police.
There's no word on how much the money the crook got away with after the robberies.