Police say the hit and run happened on Friday night in Pottsville.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Pottsville are searching for an alleged hit and run driver.

Officials say a dark blue or black pickup truck hit a 12-year-old girl near North Centre and East Race Streets in the city just after 6 p.m. on Friday.

The girl was taken to the hospital; her condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pottsville Police at 570-622-1234.