Police discover homemade bomb in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — First responders putting out a brush fire in Schuylkill County say they stumbled upon a bomb.

Police and fire crews in Tamaqua were putting out the brush fire near Clark and Biddle Street Wednesday night when they found what appeared to be a homemade device.

The FBI and the Allentown bomb squads responded.

The homemade bomb was successfully detonated and no one was hurt.

