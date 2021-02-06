Police and students face off on the diamond

Wednesday afternoon police in Schuylkill County were called out to the baseball diamond.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A group of off-duty Pottsville Police officers brought their A-game Wednesday, taking on dozens of students from D.H.H. Lengel Middle School.

It's an end-of-the-year reward for the kids and a chance for the officers to reach out.

"In Pottsville we're very fortunate. We have a very good relationship with the community. During COVID it was cut back a little bit on the personal interactions. We did some Zoom interviews and Zoom events, but to be able to come back out here and have some fun with the kids is a win-win for everybody involved," said Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, Pottsville Police.

Sixth Grader Max Clews says this was the first time he'd seen all his classmates in one place since the start of the pandemic.

He was excited to take on the competition.

"It's really fun to get to hang out with the police officers because they're always out helping us in the streets and it's really awesome," said Clews.

"Our message to them is to know that we're here for them. That it's not just when you see the uniform, it's the people behind it and we care about them. It's very easy to talk to one of us and we want to break that barrier down as best we can," said Wojciechowsky.

Pottsville Police want to connect with students here, but more importantly, they hope today is a hit.

"They said that they were bringing the intensity today, so I don't know what's going to happen," said Clews.

Megan Clews says she sees police officers regularly.

"They're really caring and they always cheer us up and it's really fun for them to come out here and play with us today," said Megan Yost, D.H.H. Lengel Middle School.

But she hadn't seen how they could perform from the pitcher's mound.