Police: 600 gallons of diesel stolen in Schuylkill County

ECKVILLE, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, a massive theft is hitting one business hard.

State Police say someone stole several hundred gallons of fuel from an auto lot and scrap yard.

The business is still looking for answers after 600 gallons of diesel fuel was reportedly stolen from the property.

J.W. Zaprazny Inc. is an automotive sales, repair, and scrap yard in East Brunswick Township.

Troopers say the fuel was taken from several pieces of equipment at a Zaprazny property along Summer Valley Road sometime before April 12.

People in nearby New Ringgold were surprised to hear the news.

Randy Ney, of Summit Station, wondered how anyone could steal that much.

"I think that's an awful lot of diesel and I don't know how they would've gotten it out of here other than in big barrels," said Ney.

Pat Clee, from West Penn Township, says she feels for the business.

"I think it's a tragedy for them. It's a big, big loss and I hope that they have insurance where it'll be recouped," he said.

"It's going to hurt it a lot, especially with the cost of it," added Ney.

Some gas stations in Schuylkill County are selling diesel for around $6 per gallon.

Ney says the possibility of a bigger payoff may have given the thieves more incentive to steal.

"I don't I'd really want to leave my vehicle around someplace when I have fuel like that where someone would try to steal it," she said.

State Police say they're working with surveillance footage captured during the incident.

Residents hope it leads to answers.

"Hopefully someone will recognize who it is and turn them in," commented Clee.

J.W. Zaprazny did not respond to our requests for comment.

The State Police investigation continues.