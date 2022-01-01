Plunging into the New Year in Schuylkill County

Dozens took a leap of faith, taking part in the 12th Annual Polar Bear Plunge.

PINE CREEK, Pa. — The count down was on, followed by hoots and hollers, as dozens ran into Pine Creek near Hegins.

"I expected it to actually be really cold, filled with ice, but this year it was actually pretty warm," said Joey Gudinas of Saint Clair.

Since the plunge started 12 years ago, it's taken off and become something for people to look forward to every year.

"It's a tradition we've been doing for many years, and I decided to get my 12-year-old son involved, and it's keeping the tradition alive," said Father, Joe Gudinas.

"We had a rough couple of years, and this was a way to reset the clock, I guess, and we've been doing it since. Last year was a huge letdown. We couldn't do it, so we came back even with the weather. We weren't going to miss it," said Andy Gudinas of West Reading.

For others, it's the first time many are taking the dunk.

"Never done one before, so this is my first time. It was fun. A little cold, but it was fun," said Ashanti Davenport of Schuylkill Haven.

The plunge may seem like all fun and games, but it's actually the largest fundraiser for the Pine Creek Trout Nursery, which keeps local streams and creeks stocked with fish.

"It takes all of $10,000 to basically run the who show for a year. And this last year we underwent a huge renovation. All the pipes, the intake pipes from this intake hose at the dam have all been replaced this last summertime, and this was our goal when we started doing this 12 years ago," said Jim Reed, one of the nursery’s five volunteers and the founder of the plunge.

Plungers say it's fitting, doing something so brave to start the New Year.

"Honestly, it's a good start to the New Year. I actually feel pretty refreshed. It feels like a good new start. It's like a brand new start, good time, good people," said Lauren Krause of West Reading.

Those who attended the plunge this year say they'll be back next year, and they're hoping for colder water and lower temperatures.