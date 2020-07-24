Planters made from recycled pallets bring more life to downtown Pottsville

When one project gets delayed, work on another to help the city's revitalization

This week, planters popped up outside of the Pottsville Free Public Library and more could be coming to the city sometime in the future. But where'd they come from?

"During quarantine, I did build them," Walter Davis of St. Clair said. "They're made out of recycled pallets.

Now, they're giving Pottsville a little bit of a face lift. Walter Davis of St. Clair has a vision for Schuylkill County that he's passionate about. Back in November, we spoke with him about a pitch he made to City Council about a 10 mile walking and biking trail from Minersville, through Pottsville to Schuylkill Haven, but unfortunately some things have happened since then that have delayed that project.

"COVID did shut down the trail," Davis said. "We had a lot of things stop. We had about eight months worth of progress and it came to an abrupt stop, when all of the sudden people's priorities changed from what can we do to help, to how can we get our business back on track."

So. Walter put his energy and vision into these planters that he hopes help continue the revitalization efforts downtown.

"It's just something little but it makes you stop for a minute. It makes you realize, wow, there is some potential and you notice little details. You stop to see the planter, but then you realize the library is so ornate. The little details. That was the big thing of it. Something to keep your interest. for at least three seconds."