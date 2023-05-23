Pine Grove native wins APA Pool Championships

A man from Schuylkill County is now a billiards champion. He recently won the International Amateur Pool Championships held in Las Vegas.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Pine Grove native Eugene Melocheck is now a 2023 American Poolplayers Association champion.

The championships were held last month in Las Vegas. Melocheck is back home in Schuylkill County, and his victory is still sinking in.

“I wasn't really prepared, I mean, I thought I would go round, but I never thought I would make it to the championship round,” he said.

“The competition is so big, there's over 300 APAs in the world. And this is an international competition. These people playing are from everywhere, and the competition is very tight,” added Walter Jarrett, Blue Mountain APA League Operator.

The North Ward Social Club here in Schuylkill Haven is one of the places Eugene Melocheck practices every week. Saying the local players in Schuylkill County are really the ones who helped him get ready for the championship.

“As you go deep into these tournaments like we did in Vegas, the mental part is really tough as far as to stay focused, you're closer and closer to the big title,”

“Without the players being so good here, you're not going to do well out at Vegas. So it's the competition on a weekly basis that we deal with that really makes us good enough and do as well as we did,” Justin Witman, Blue Mountain APA Player, explained.

Melocheck isn't the only player from the Blue Mountain league to take home a trophy from Las Vegas.

Both Justin Witman and Ben Gallagher placed third in their divisions.

Saying their hard work around the pool table is finally being recognized.

“To play pool, it's really a tough sport. Like you have to have the technique, you have to have focus, it's like chess, where you have to always be five steps ahead,” mentioned Ben Gallagher, Blue Mountain APA Player.

This victory is giving all the players from the Blue Mountain American Poolplayers Association league more motivation to practice for next season.